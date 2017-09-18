Film showing at Witherle Library

CASTINE — Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County is offering another showing of the popular PBS “Frontline” program “Hope is Not a Plan,” featuring Dr. Atul Gawande, author of the bestselling book “Being Mortal.”

The film, with a facilitated discussion following, will be shown at the Witherle Library in Castine on Monday, Sept. 25, from 1 to 3 p.m.

This program is free of charge and features a panel of local service providers discussing the topic and sharing local resources.

Those attending will leave with several resources in hand to assist with planning and communicating their wishes for care with medical providers and family members.

Co-sponsoring organizations, in addition to the Witherle Library, include Friendship Cottage, Healthy Peninsula and the Choices That Matter program.

For more information, call Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County at 667-2531.