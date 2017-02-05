Film showing at Moore Library

STEUBEN — “The Secret Life of Pets” will be showing on the big screen at the Henry D. Moore Library and Community Center in Steuben on Friday, Feb. 10, at 6 p.m.

Max is a spoiled terrier who enjoys a comfortable life in a New York building until his owner adopts Duke, a giant and unruly canine. During their walk outside, they encounter a group of ferocious alley cats and wind up in a truck that’s bound for the pound.

Luckily, a rebellious bunny named Snowball swoops in to save the doggy duo from captivity. In exchange, Snowball demands that Max and Duke join his gang of abandoned pets on a mission against the humans who’ve done them wrong.

Admission is free and a variety of refreshments will be sold by donation.

For more information, visit www.moorelibrary.org or call 546-7301.