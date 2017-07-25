Film showing at Moore Library

STEUBEN — The Henry D. Moore Library and Community Center will show the movie “Smurfs: The Lost Village” at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4.

Best friends Smurfette, Brainy, Clumsy and Hefty use a special map that guides them through the Forbidden Forest, an enchanted wonderland that’s filled with magical creatures. Their adventure leads them on a course to discover the biggest secret in Smurf history as they race against time and the evil wizard Gargamel to find a mysterious village.

Admission is free and refreshments will be sold by donation.

For more information, visit www.moorelibrary.org.