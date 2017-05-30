Film showing at Moore Library

STEUBEN — The Henry D. Moore Library and Community Center will show the movie “Sing” on Friday, June 9, at 6 p.m.

In this story, Dapper Koala Buster Moon presides over a once-grand theater that has fallen on hard times. An eternal optimist and a bit of a scoundrel, he loves his theater above all and will do anything to preserve it.

Facing the crumbling of his life’s ambition, he takes one final chance to restore his fading jewel to its former glory by producing the world’s greatest singing competition. Five contestants emerge: a mouse, a timid elephant, a pig, a gorilla and a punk-rock porcupine.

Admission is free and concessions will be sold by donation.

For more information, call 546-7301 or visit www.moorelibrary.org.