Film showing at Good Life Center

BROOKSVILLE — The Good Life Center’s Monday Night Speaker Series presents Iver Lofving and the film “Peak Oil, a Love Story” on Monday, July 10, at 7 p.m.

The film is about teacher and environmental activist Iver Lofving, who will also lead a discussion on the concept of renewable energy and how his views of what we can do have changed.

The Good Life Center is located at 372 Harborside Road in Harborside.

For more information, call 326-8211 or visit www.goodlife.org.