Film showing at Blue Hill Library

BLUE HILL — On Friday, Jan. 27, at 7 p.m., Peninsula Peace & Justice will screen the 2016 documentary “Paying the Price for Peace” at Blue Hill Public Library.

The film tells the life story of Vietnam veteran and Air Force Capt. S. Brian Willson, who was nearly killed by a train shipping U.S. weapons to Central America during a nonviolent 1986 protest against the Contra wars.

Since then, he has continued calling attention to the U.S. government’s defiance of international law through waging illegal wars.

The screening is free and open to the public.

For more information, call 374-2357.