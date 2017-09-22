Film showing at Blue Hill Library

BLUE HILL — On Friday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m., Peninsula Peace & Justice will screen the 2015 documentary “Racing Extinction” at the Blue Hill Public Library.

Following a small crew of dedicated researcher-educators, “Racing Extinction” details biodiversity loss, its effect on humanity and innovative solutions that inspire hope for a more sustainable future.

Scientists predict that the human footprint on the planet may cause the loss of half of the world’s species by the end of the century. They believe we have entered the sixth major extinction in Earth’s history, following the fifth great extinction, which took out the dinosaurs.

The screening is free and open to the public and refreshments will be provided.

For more information, call 374-2357.