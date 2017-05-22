Film showing at Blue Hill Library May 22, 2017 on Community Announcements BLUE HILL — Peninsula Peace & Justice will screen “Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise” on Saturday, May 27, at 7 p.m. at the Blue Hill Public Library. The award-winning film tells the story of Angelou’s full life, in her own words. A biographical lesson in activism, creativity and reconciliation, the 2017 documentary reveals the iconic poet’s life as a singer, dancer and author. Refreshments will be served and the film is free and open to the public. For more information, call 326-4405.