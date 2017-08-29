Film series at Alamo starting

BUCKSPORT — Bucksport’s Wednesday on Main events continue through September with a music documentary film series at the Alamo Theatre.

Showing on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 6:30 p.m. is “The Wrecking Crew.”

This documentary film produced and directed by Denny Tedesco, son of legendary late Wrecking Crew guitarist Tommy Tedesco, chronicles the Los Angeles studio musicians behind some of the biggest hits in the 1960s and ’70s.

From “Be My Baby” to “California Girls,” “Strangers in the Night” to “Mrs. Robinson,” “You’ve Lost that Lovin’ Feelin” to “Up, Up and Away” and from “Viva Las Vegas” to “Mr. Tambourine Man,” the group dubbed The Wrecking Crew played on them all.

Admission is $8.

For more information, visit www.bucksportwom.com.