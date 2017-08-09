Film screening at MERI Aug. 16

BLUE HILL — The Marine & Environmental Research Institute in Blue Hill will screen the new film “Chasing Coral” on Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 6 p.m.

This 90-minute documentary was a hit at this year’s prestigious Sundance Film Festival and has been hailed as a stunning cinematic achievement.

The screening will be followed by a panel discussion featuring eminent coral reef biologist Nancy Knowlton, a member of the MERI Scientific Advisory Board who holds the Sant Chair in Marine Science and Invertebrate Zoology, at the Smithsonian Institution.

There will be a 5:30 p.m. reception at the MERI Center for Environmental Studies, 55 Main St. in Blue Hill. At 3 that afternoon, there will be a special screening of the film for children followed by a brief discussion.

Both these screenings are free and open to the public. Seating is limited.

For more information, visit www.meriresearch.org, email [email protected] or call 374-2135.