Film screening at Blue Hill Library

BLUE HILL — On Friday, July 28, at 7 p.m., Peninsula Peace & Justice will screen the 2016 documentary “13th” at the Blue Hill Public Library.

The film delineates the radical consequences of an accelerated legal use of the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution to justify economic use of convicted criminals as slaves.

The film shows how this exception to the amendment’s termination of slavery has been disproportionately applied to African-American citizens, benefiting large corporate interests and the states.

The screening is free and open to the public.

For more information, call 374-2357.