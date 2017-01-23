Family movie night in Surry Feb. 3

SURRY — The Gatherings in Surry is hosting a family movie night on Friday, Feb. 3, at 6:30 p.m.

“Help!” is a 1965 film directed by Richard Lester, starring the Beatles. “Help!” was the second feature film made by the Beatles and is a comedy adventure that sees the group come up against an evil cult.

The Beatles said the film was inspired by the Marx Brothers classic “Duck Soup.” It was also directly satirical of the James Bond series of films.

All are welcome to bring snacks and drinks to The Gatherings to watch this musical blast from the past.

For more information, visit www.surrygatherings.org.