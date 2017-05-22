Family Fun Day in Lamoine June 3

LAMOINE — The Lamoine Recreation Committee is sponsoring a Family Fun Day on the grounds of the Lamoine Consolidated School on Saturday, June 3, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Residents of Lamoine and surrounding communities are invited to a hamburger barbecue and an afternoon of fun games to participate in. These include basketball, soccer, kickball, pickleball and even a guided bike tour (bring your own bike and helmet).

The purpose of this event is to showcase all the activities the Lamoine Recreation Committee offers throughout the year to both Lamoine residents and surrounding community members.

The rain date for the event is June 10.