Extension office to host workshop

ELLSWORTH — Master Gardener Volunteer Mel Tardie will lead a self-irrigating planter system make-it and take-it workshop on Saturday, June 3, from 10-11:30 a.m. at the University of Maine Cooperative Extension office in Ellsworth.

Tardie will show how to build a self-irrigating planter system (SIPS) that automatically provides sips to container plantings. Participants may observe and then help others in constructing the systems.

The workshop is free and open to the public. Advance registration is not required.

For more information, call the UMaine Cooperative Extension office at 667-8212.