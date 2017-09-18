Extension office to host talk Sept. 23

ELLSWORTH — “All About Allium: The Allure of Edible Onions,” a talk given by Master Gardeners Lesley Straley and Dorcas Corrow, is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 23, at 10 a.m. at the UMaine Hancock County Cooperative Extension office, 63 Boggy Brook Road in Ellsworth.

Just in time to plant garlic, Straley and Corrow will share their carefully cultivated knowledge about growing this tasty group that includes leeks, shallots, garlic and onions.

Strong in antioxidants, and containing several cancer-fighting compounds, onions in all their forms are always in demand and are sometimes called the world’s healthiest food.

Those with disabilities who require assistance should call the Extension office at 667-8212.