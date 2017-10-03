Events scheduled at Blue Hill Library

BLUE HILL — Kids are invited to an afterschool nature program about leaves at the Blue Hill Public Library on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 3:30 p.m.

Julianne Taylor, education coordinator for Downeast Audubon and Great Pond Mountain Conservation Trust, will talk about why leaves change color in the fall. She will lead the kids in an investigation of this question and the science behind fall foliage with a mini science experiment and art project.

The Friends of the Blue Hill Public Library film series will continue on Thursday, Oct. 12, at 7 p.m. with the Marx Brothers’ political satire comedy “Duck Soup” (1933).

The film is a satire of blundering dictators, fascism and authoritarian governments.

All films are shown free of charge in the library’s Howard Room.

For more information on either of these events, call the library at 374-5515.