Events scheduled at Blue Hill Library

BLUE HILL — The public is invited to participate in the Blue Hill Public Library Play Reading Group on Wednesday, Sept. 20, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the library.

This month the group will read “Blood Knot” by South African playwright Athol Fugard, a drama that debuted in Johannesburg in 1961 and off Broadway in 1964.

Colby College professor Hong Zhang will present a talk on China’s one-child policy and how it has changed over time on Thursday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m. at the library.

China’s one-child policy has been very controversial since its implementation in 1980 in terms of its impact on Chinese family structure, the tradition of parental old age care, the skewed sex ratio, women’s status and government intrusion into family concerns.

On Friday, Sept. 22, at 4 p.m., the library will host a program for kids featuring live tide pool animals.

The presentation is a “traveling natural history program” by the Chewonki Foundation of Wiscasset.

For more information on any of these programs, call the library at 374-5515.