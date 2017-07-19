Events scheduled at Blue Hill Library

BLUE HILL — Retired English professor Betsey Harries will give a presentation on the history of Kneisel Hall at the Blue Hill Public Library on Wednesday, July 26, at 7 p.m.

Harries will talk about how Kneisel Hall, the summer chamber music school in Blue Hill, has managed to survive for 115 years, and what has made it such an important center for great classical music.

On Thursday, July 27, at 6:30 p.m., the library and local nonprofit Healthy Peninsula will co-sponsor a screening of the film “Being Mortal.”

The film, by PBS’s “Frontline,” follows renowned New Yorker writer and Boston surgeon Atul Gawande as he explores the relationships doctors have with patients who are nearing the end of life.

Deer Isle summer resident and author Anica Mrose Rissi will read from and talk about her new book, “Teacher’s Pet,” at the library on Saturday, July 29, at 10 a.m.

The story is about a tadpole that is chosen by students to be their class pet. The tadpole grows into a “giant, classroom-wrecking creature.”

For more information on any of these events, call the library at 374-5515.