Events scheduled at Blue Hill Library

BLUE HILL — Native composer and flute player Hawk Henries will play a variety of different flutes and share his experiences and perspectives about life at the Blue Hill Public Library on Thursday, June 15, at 6:30 p.m.

Henries is a member of the Chaubunagungamaug band of Nipmuck, a people indigenous to what is now southern New England. He has been composing original music and making Eastern Woodlands flutes using hand tools for more than 25 years.

This program is part of the library’s “Diversity Downeast” series and is free and open to everyone.

On Friday, June 16, at 7 p.m., bestselling author Gregory Maguire will give a presentation and read from his most recent novel, “After Alice,” at the library.

The novel was published on the 150th anniversary of “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” by Lewis Carroll. Maguire is also the author of “Wicked,” a retelling of “The Wizard of Oz” as told by the Wicked Witch of the West.

For more information on either of these events, call the library at 374-5515.