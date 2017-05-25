Events scheduled at Blue Hill Library

BLUE HILL — Lisa Westkaemper and Michelle Gifford of the Rockland Historical Society will talk about the organization’s acquisition and restoration of the childhood home of poet Edna St. Vincent Millay at the Blue Hill Public Library on Thursday, June 1, at 7 p.m.

Born in Rockland in 1892, Millay was famous for her quick wit, intricate poetry and numerous love affairs. She received the Pulitzer Prize for Poetry in 1923, the third woman to win the award.

This event is free and open to everyone.

Also at the library on June 1 will be an interactive children’s workshop titled “Fairy Tales and Folk Music from Around the World.” The program is scheduled for 4 p.m. and will feature Kneisel Hall’s team of teaching musicians.

The target age range for this event is kindergarten through sixth grade, but all are welcome.

Another music event is scheduled at the library on Friday June 2.

Bay School students from the upper grades, led by Meg Chittenden, will sing folk songs from around the world in an hour-long concert at 5 p.m. in the main reading room.

For more information on any of these events, call the library at 374-5515.