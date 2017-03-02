Events scheduled at Blue Hill Library

BLUE HILL — The Friends of the Blue Hill Public Library will hold their first-Saturday-of-the-month book sale on March 4 in the library’s basement “book nook” from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Most books are still only a dollar or two, and paperbacks only 50 cents. Each child may select a free book.

The Friends group’s film series will continue on Thursday, March 9, at 7 p.m. with “Bad Day at Black Rock,” starring Spencer Tracy and Robert Ryan.

The film is about a veteran visiting a small western town in search of a Japanese-American man who had been interned during World War II, and finding the locals strangely hostile.

All films are shown free of charge in the library’s Howard Room.

The Bagaduce Music Lending Library and Friends of the Blue Hill Public Library will present a preview of Giuseppe Verdi’s opera “La Traviata” at the library on Friday, March 10, at 1 p.m.

A live performance of the opera will be simulcast at The Grand in Ellsworth the following day, Saturday, March 11, from the Metropolitan Opera in New York.

For more information on any of these events, call the library at 374-5515.