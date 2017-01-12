Events scheduled at Blue Hill Library

BLUE HILL — The public is invited to participate in the Blue Hill Public Library Play Reading Group on Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the library.

This month the group will read “The Winter’s Tale,” by William Shakespeare, part psychological drama and part comedy.

In the play, Shakespeare displays his mastery of the stage when the jealousy, tyranny and death of the first three acts give way to the love, music and rebirth of the last two acts.

The group welcomes inexperienced and experienced readers alike.

On Friday, Jan. 20, at 1 p.m., the Bagaduce Music Lending Library and Friends of the Blue Hill Public Library will present a preview of Charles Gounod’s opera “Romeo et Juliette.”

A live performance of the opera will be simulcast at The Grand in Ellsworth the following day, Saturday, Jan. 21, from the Metropolitan Opera in New York.

Local opera enthusiasts Linda Lesko and David Porter will summarize the plot, introduce the music and offer some ideas of special ways to enjoy the simulcast. All are welcome.

For more information on either of these events, call the library at 374-5515.