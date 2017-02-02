Ellsworth team wins bridge game

ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth Duplicate Bridge Club held a regular open game on Jan. 26.

Finishing first were Ron Fillmore and Michael Povich, both of Ellsworth.

Mae Corrion of Bar Harbor and Carol Harriman of Bangor placed second.

Finishing third were Diana Brochendorff of Northeast Harbor and Kermit Allen of Blue Hill.

The next game will be held on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 6:30 p.m. at St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church, 134 State St. in Ellsworth.