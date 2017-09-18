Ellsworth duo wins bridge game

ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth Duplicate Bridge Club held a regular open game on Sept. 14.

Finishing first were Ron Fillmore and Michael Povich, both of Ellsworth.

Ginger Dewing and Petko Petkov, both of Blue Hill, placed second.

Finishing third were Madelon Brogdon of Bass Harbor and Barbara Evans of Northeast Harbor.

The next game will be held on Thursday, Sept. 21, at 6:30 p.m. at St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church in Ellsworth.