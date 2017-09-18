Ellsworth church hosting supper

ELLSWORTH — The First Congregational Church of Ellsworth is hosting a public supper on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

The menu will include roast pork and gravy, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, string beans, Caesar salad, roll, tea, coffee or lemonade and homemade pies.

Admission is $9 per person or $25 per family. Children under 5 eat free.

The church is handicapped-accessible from the State Street entrance and is located across from the Ellsworth Police Department on the corner of State and Church streets.

For more information, call Lois at 669-2028.