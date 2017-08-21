Ellsworth church to host supper Aug. 26

ELLSWORTH — The First Congregational Church of Ellsworth is holding its monthly supper on Saturday, Aug. 26, at 5 p.m.

This month’s menu is pot roast, gravy, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, string beans, Caesar salad, roll and homemade pie.

Admission is $9 per person, $25 per family and free for children under 5.

The church is handicapped-accessible from the State Street door. The church is located across the street from the police station.

For more information, call Lois at 669-2028.