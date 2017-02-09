Ellsworth Chess Club holds winter tourney

ELLSWORTH — On Thursday, Feb. 2, the Ellsworth Chess Club held its winter tournament at the public library. The format this year was partners with players alternating moves without any communication allowed.

The team of Stephen Tucker and Ryan White, both of Ellsworth, took first place with an undefeated evening. Mark Woida and Gilda Garcia placed second and Dick Powell and Zach Lawson and Jared Hansen and Roger Lane tied for third place.