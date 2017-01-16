Ellsworth bridge club holds game

ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth Duplicate Bridge Club held a regularly scheduled game on Jan. 12.

Finishing first were Alan Kennedy of Bangor and Don Murray of Hampden.

Kermit Allen of Blue Hill and Diana Brochendorff of Northeast Harbor placed second.

Ron Fillmore and Michael Povich, both of Ellsworth, finished third.

The next game will be held on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 6:30 p.m. at St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church, 134 State St. in Ellsworth.