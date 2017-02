GOULDSBORO — The Prospect Harbor United Methodist Church is hosting an early St. Patrick’s Day dinner on Saturday, March 4, from 4-6 p.m.

The menu will feature corned beef and cabbage plus a wide assortment of desserts.

Admission is $8 for adults and $4 for children 5-12. Children under 5 eat free.

For more information, call 963-5556.