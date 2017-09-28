Downeast BPW meeting Oct. 5

ELLSWORTH — Members of Downeast Business & Professional Women (BPW) are inviting members of AAUW, Hancock County Retired Teachers and Delta Kappa Gamma to their dinner meeting on Thursday, Oct. 5, at 6 p.m. at the Friends in Action Senior Center at 115 State St.

The topic of the program for the meeting will be the history and current activities of Friends in Action, presented by Jo Cooper.

For more information, call Sue Sokol at 667-8089 or Judy Bragg at 667-9046.