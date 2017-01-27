Downeast BPW meeting Feb. 3

ELLSWORTH — In conjunction with Women’s Heart Health Month, the Downeast Business & Professional Women will hold a discussion on women’s heart health and nutrition on Friday, Feb. 3, at 11:30 a.m.

The event will be held at Sandra Carter’s home at 180 North Bend Road in Ellsworth.

Lunch will begin at 11:30 with a meeting and discussion following. Working women, including business owners, are invited to attend.

For more information, contact Sandra Carter at 667-5276.