Dog training talk set in Blue Hill

BLUE HILL — Blue Hill area dog trainer Whitney Thurston will give the second in a series of four presentations on dog ownership and training at the Blue Hill Public Library on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 3 p.m.

The title of the seminar is “Canine Cabin Fever: Enrichment Games and Activities to Get Your Dog Through Winter.”

This presentation will equip participants with all the tools they need to have a fun, guilt-free winter with their dogs. These activities will help keep your dog alert and mentally active all season long while strengthening your relationship and getting rid of unwanted behaviors.

This is a free seminar but also a fundraiser to sustain a pet food pantry at the Tree of Life food pantry in Blue Hill. Donations of cash or pet food will be collected at the door from anyone who would like to contribute.

This is a humans-only event (no dogs, please).

For more information, call the library at 374-5515.