Do what’s right

Dear Editor:

The White House just released a national budget that includes extreme, unprecedented cuts to foreign aid. Congress must say no.

Here is just one of the many things on the chopping block: the chance for millions of children to achieve their simple dream of – and their right to – an education. With a staggering 263 million children and youth out of school globally, the White House responds by eliminating the main account

funding education. This is outrageous and nonsensical. What is for them a forgettable line-item in their massive budget is the future for millions of people, who just want a chance to go to school.

Congress, do the right thing and reject these cuts.

Casey Kaemerer

Lamoine