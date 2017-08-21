Discussion set at Brooksville Library

BROOKSVILLE — The Good Life Center’s Monday Night Speaker Series presents “Back to the Landers in Brooksville” on Monday, Aug. 28, at 7 p.m. at the Brooksville Free Public Library

The program is a collaborative effort with the library as part of the Brooksville bicentennial celebration.

The event will include a panel discussion on the legacy of Scott and Helen Nearing and their influence on the contemporary history of the town of Brooksville.

For more information, call the Good Life Center at 326-8211 or visit www.goodlife.org.