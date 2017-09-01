Discussion series starting Sept. 12

BLUE HILL — The Blue Hill Public Library is hosting a “Let’s Talk About It” reading and discussion series, supported by the Maine Humanities Council and hosted by Marge Irvine.

The theme is “Exploring Human Boundaries: Literary Perspectives on Health Care Providers and Their Patients.”

The series begins Tuesday, Sept. 12, from 6-8 p.m. and will meet every other Tuesday through Nov. 7.

This series explores notions of illness and wellness from different perspectives, examining (in part) how both are defined by cultural and social values and by the notion of “expertise.”

This program is free and open to the public, but registration is required. All registrants will receive copies of the books in the series.

For more information, call the library at 374-5515.