Discussion series starting Feb. 22

BLUE HILL – The Great Decisions foreign policy discussion series returns to the Blue Hill Public Library from 6 to 8 p.m. on eight Wednesdays from Feb. 22 to April 12.

Each meeting begins with a short topical documentary featuring international experts, followed by a lively group discussion.

Participants receive a briefing book with background information and thought-provoking topical questions.

This year’s topics are: The Future of Europe, Trade and Politics, Conflict in the South China Sea, Saudi Arabia in Transition, U.S. Foreign Policy and Petroleum, Latin America’s Political Pendulum, Prospects for Afghanistan and Pakistan and Nuclear Security.

The series is free, but registration is required. Participation is limited to 20.

Anyone may register by using the library’s interactive calendar at www.bhpl.net or by calling the library at 374-5515.