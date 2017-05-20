Dinner for first responders at MCMH

ELLSWORTH — Maine Coast Memorial Hospital will host emergency responders from Hancock and Washington counties for an Emergency Responders Appreciation Dinner on Thursday, May 25, at 6 p.m. in the hospital cafeteria.

MCMH honors a local team of responders each year for “Outstanding Emergency Call of the Year” based on nominations received from the community. This year’s recipient will be announced at the event.

To RSVP for the dinner, call 664-5548 or email Jack Frost at [email protected] by May 18.