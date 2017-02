Deer Isle-Stonington High School second quarter honor roll

The following students were named to the second quarter honor roll at Deer Isle-Stonington High School:

Honors with highest distinction

Grade 9: Eliza Borntraeger.

Grade 10: Eden Dunham (HCTC), Lillian Gray, Kaitlyne Harrison.

Grade 11: Ennis Marshall, Brendan Penfold, Orly Vaughn.

Grade 12: Jordyn Judkins.

Honors with distinction

Grade 9: Jordyn Bray, Brienna Limeburner, Ella Marshall, Benjamin Penfold.

Grade 10: Colby Haskell.

Grade 11: Amy Friedell, Skylar Larrabee.

Grade 12: Duncan Kane (HCTC).

Academic honors

Grade 9: Trevor Cochrane, Ian Cust, Kathleen Hutchinson, Marissa Judkins, Mason Plummer, Rachel Shepard, Julie Wallace.

Grade 10: Andrew Barter, Branden Dube, Robert Eaton, Caleb Hardie, Adeline McDonald, Mercades Rice, Seth Welch.

Grade 11: Kinsey Bartlett, Silas Bates, Shaylee Bray, Rodrigo Cespedes, Madison Eaton, Devon Emrick (HCTC), Riley Getto, Jess-Marcus Jordan, Mason Oliver, Robert Turner III, Nathan Winchester.

Grade 12: Liam Griffith, Sonya Shepard (HCTC).