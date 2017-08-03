Dedication ceremony for Surry Forest

SURRY — Blue Hill Heritage Trust will hold a public dedication for its new 2,000-acre Surry Forest on Friday, Aug. 11, at 5 p.m.

The forest will be dedicated to the memory of Pamela Johnson, a longtime trust board member whose estate was left for the ongoing stewardship of this property.

A bronze plaque will be unveiled and there will be a short ceremony. Light refreshments will be served. All are welcome.

Meet at the Chestnut Lane gated entrance off Toddy Pond Road.

For more information, contact Blue Hill Heritage Trust at 374-5118 or [email protected]