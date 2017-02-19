Dance party set in SW Harbor

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A special edition of The Common Good Café’s Cabin Fever Family Saturday Night will be presented on Feb. 25 from 5-7 p.m. at the American Legion Hall in Southwest Harbor.

The event will feature a dance party with the Blake Rosso Band.

Supper will be served as usual with fresh hot pizza, mac ’n cheese and chef specials.

The suggested donation at the door is $7 for one, $12 for two and $15 for a family of three or more.

Call 479-5313 for more information.