Dance to benefit SPCA set for Feb. 4

BAR HARBOR — The Crown Vics, a popular local rockabilly band, will be performing at a Cabin Fever dance to help raise money for the SPCA of Hancock County.

The concert/dance will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. on Saturday Feb. 4, at the Atlantic Oceanside Hotel on Eden Street in Bar Harbor. Food and beverages will be available for sale at the event.

Tickets are $15 each or $25 for two. Atlantic Oceanside is also offering a “Stay and Play” package for $119, which includes two tickets, overnight accommodations and breakfast for two people.

All of the proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the SPCA. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door.

For more information, contact the SPCA at 667-8088. To make reservations at the Atlantic Oceanside, call 288-5801.