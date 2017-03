BLUE HILL — The annual East Blue Hill Indian Curry Dinner will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Founders Hall, 1282 The Morgan Bay Road in East Blue Hill.

A range of traditional sub-continent dishes, prepared by the local community, will be served. All proceeds will benefit the restoration of Founders Hall (the town’s community center), the former East Blue Hill Baptist Church.

For more information, call 374-2251.