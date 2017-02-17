Culinary seaweed workshop Feb. 23

BLUE HILL — The Halcyon Grange in Blue Hill is hosting a culinary seaweed workshop with Micah Woodcock, owner/operator of Atlantic Holdfast Seaweed Co., on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 5 p.m.

The workshop is scheduled for 5, followed by a soup supper at 6.

Learn about the biology, culinary uses and local industry surrounding the native seaweeds of Maine with an experienced harvester.

Sample a variety of sea vegetable recipes and learn about ways to incorporate this unique food group into your diet. The group will discuss the distinguishing features of different species of seaweed, how they are harvested and their ecological, economic and culinary importance.

Atlantic Holdfast Seaweed Co. has been working to sustainably hand-harvest sea vegetables in Penobscot Bay since 2010.

The workshop is free of charge and all are welcome. Halcyon Grange No. 345 is located at 1157 Pleasant St. in Blue Hill.