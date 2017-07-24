Crown Vics to play in Bucksport Aug. 2

BUCKSPORT — The Crown Vics will be performing at the Bucksport waterfront gazebo on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 5:30 p.m. as part of the town’s Wednesday on Main summer event series.

The group has been described as “hard-twang,” “slacker swing” and “honky punk,” providing a high-octane mix of vintage rock, country and blues that fire up every dance floor or concert stage.

The group’s new album, “Hell Yeah,” has been topping many of the Americana and New Country charts.

The suggested donation is $10.

For more information, contact Paula Kee at 266-7999 or visit www.bucksportwom.com.