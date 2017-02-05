Cribbage tourney at Veterans Club

FRANKLIN — The Franklin Veterans Club is hosting the third annual Anah Facts and Figures Cribbage Tournament on Sunday, Feb. 12.

The public is welcome. There is a $10 donation to play. There will also be high-hand prizes as well as a 50/50 and other raffles.

Food and beverages will be on sale. Registration begins at noon and games will run from 1-6 p.m.

For more information, call 565-2977 or visit www.FranklinVeteransClub.com.