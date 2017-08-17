CPR, first aid training at MCMH

ELLSWORTH — CPR training will be offered on Monday, Aug. 28, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. in the classroom at Maine Coast Memorial Hospital for a fee of $40.

First aid training will be offered in the hospital board room on Wednesday, Aug. 30, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. for a fee of $30.

These courses meet the American Heart Association requirements for CPR and first aid for boat captains, divers and fishermen as well as daycare providers, teachers, coaches and lay rescuers.

Class size is limited, so early registration is recommended.

To register, call Annette Saunders at 664-5588 or email [email protected].