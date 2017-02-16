Cooking competition in Surry Feb. 19

SURRY — The Surry Community Improvement Association (SCIA) will host a mid-winter soup/chowder and cookie competition on Sunday, Feb. 19, from 2-4 p.m. at the Surry Elementary School.

The intent is to provide an opportunity for families to get out and have some fun. Participants will have the opportunity to sample up to 10 soups/chowders and a variety of cookies.

You will be able to vote for your favorites in a number of categories and prizes will be awarded for Best Soup, Best Chowder, Best Cookie and Best Cookie by a Youth.

A number of groups active in the community have been invited to have tables set up with information about their activities.

A $5 per adult donation is suggested. Anyone with a favorite soup, chowder or cookie they would like to enter in this event should call Al (412-0078) or Dave (667-4260) for additional information.