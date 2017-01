TRENTON — A contra dance is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 21, from 8-11 p.m. at the Trenton Grange Hall.

There will be a walk-through at 7:30. Gus La Casse and Carl Karush will be performing and Kevin Stevens will be the caller.

Admission is $8 for adults and $6 for students.

For more information, call 244-4193.