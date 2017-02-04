Consulting sessions set in Blue Hill

BLUE HILL — Thriving in Place has announces its Clinics of Expertise schedule for the month of February.

All are welcome to join staff from Aroostook Mental Health Center on Thursday, Feb. 9, for free, confidential consultations on questions about mental health resources, services and programs.

The sessions will be held from 1-3 p.m. on the first floor of the Sussman Building at Blue Hill Memorial Hospital. No appointment is necessary.

On Thursday, Feb. 23, from 1-3:30 p.m., also in the Sussman Building, join a volunteer community service specialist from Eastern Area Agency on Aging for individual consultations on MaineCare, Social Security and Medicare.

For more information, contact Anne Schroth at 374-3257.