Conservancy head to speak in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH — Aaron Dority, executive director of the Frenchman Bay Conservancy, will present a talk titled “The Future of Downeast Maine: How Our Decisions Affect This Place and the Legacy That We Leave for Our Children” on Thursday, May 25, at 5 p.m. at the Ellsworth Public Library.

Learn how the Frenchman Bay Conservancy works with private landowners to protect land for people and nature, for the benefit of all.

The presentation will include stories of how this work has been done in the past and an exploration of new tools to help communities decide how to use their land.

For more information, contact [email protected] or 422-2328.